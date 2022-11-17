Jerry Jeudy won’t practice Thursday

Getty Images

As the Broncos get ready to face the division-rival Raiders, they won’t have one of their top offensive weapons available for Thursday’s practice.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters in his press conference that receiver Jerry Jeudy remains day-to-day with his ankle injury and won’t participate in the day’s session.

Jeudy didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice either.

The Broncos are getting thin at receiver, as KJ Hamler is set to miss time with a hamstring injury. And Kendall Hinton is also set to miss practice with a shoulder injury. He was limited on Wednesday.

Denver, which ranks 22nd in total yards and 32nd in scoring, also has Courtland Sutton, Jalen Virgil, and Montrell Washington at receiver.