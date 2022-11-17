Jerry Jones defends how Micah Parsons was used against the Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 17, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
The Cowboys have one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Micah Parsons, but he never sacked or hit Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, and he often wasn’t even trying to pressure Rodgers on a day when the Cowboys often had Parsons dropping into coverage. That has led to some criticism of their game plan, but not from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys headed into the game expecting a run-first game plan from the Packers, and Parsons’ usage was part of the Cowboys’ response to that.

“Micah can be Micah. He can impact the game at any designation, addressing any part of the other team’s game. He can do that. We all know that,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “But more importantly, we did not think Rodgers was going to throw the ball a lot, and he didn’t. And we did think they were going to run a lot, and they did. That’s how he was deployed and I understand the reasons the he was where he was logistically during the game, and don’t have any issue with that.”

The Cowboys were right that Rodgers didn’t throw a lot: He threw a season-low 20 passes, even though the Packers were trailing for most of the second half and the game went into overtime. It was a run-first game plan from the Packers, and that helped neutralize what Parsons does best.

  1. Knowing that the packers were going to run the cowboys still could not stop them. What does that say about McCarthy’s/Quinn’s planning? Or is it lack of talent.
    Watch more people try to do the same thing and Parsons is marginalized. Niners did that in the playoffs last year.

  2. Yep, that looked like one of Coach Jerry’s game plans. He thought they would run, they did run, yet your vaunted defense was unable to stop them. One and done wild card year, at best.

  6. So if they anticipated a run first plan by the Packers then it didn’t make sense to have Chauncey Golston a better defensive lineman against the run inactive for the game in favor for Tarell Basham who is more suited for pass rushing. Makes perfect sense

  7. Uncle L says:
    November 17, 2022 at 2:17 pm
    So if they anticipated a run first plan by the Packers then it didn’t make sense to have Chauncey Golston a better defensive lineman against the run inactive for the game in favor for Tarell Basham who is more suited for pass rushing. Makes perfect sense

    The real question is why didn’t the football experts, who do this as a full time job and have devoted their life to the study of the game, just consult you about game planning? It would be so much easier to just ask some dude in his rocking chair how to game plan for professional sports.

  8. When the owner is involved in any knowledge of the game plan, it seriously makes you wonder why anyone would want to coach that team. Unbelievable.

