Jonathan Taylor: My big run took all 11 guys on the field for the Colts

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC offensive player of the week this week, but he would like recognition for all of his teammates.

Taylor said today that his 22 carries for 147 yards against the Raiders, and especially his 66-yard touchdown run, were a total team effort.

“It’s awesome, but I love that I’m able to share this with my teammates because if you guys saw especially the big run, I mean it was all 11 guys,” Taylor said. “Tight ends making sure they get back on the slice block, O-line especially Braden [Smith] at tackle, making sure he washes everything down. It’s fun because it’s not something you can just enjoy by yourself, it’s something you can talk with other people about.”

Taylor said new interim head coach Jeff Saturday has players playing with passion, and it paid off in a big way against the Raiders. Now the Colts have their hands full on Sunday with a much better opponent in the Eagles.