Josh Allen remains limited at Bills practice

The Bills are practicing while they wait to find out if a blizzard is going to force a change to their schedule for the weekend and their quarterback was on the field for the second straight day.

Josh Allen was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Allen suffered the injury against the Jets in Week Nine and missed a couple of days of practice last week before returning to play against the Vikings.

As long as Allen remains on the practice field Friday, the expectation will be that he is going to play against the Browns wherever and whenever the game takes place.

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) was also limited for the second straight day. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm, illness), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (illness), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (illness), and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) were out of practice.