Justin Jefferson says his toe is fine

Vikings fans who remain intoxicated by the fumes of Sunday’s Western New York rollercoaster got a splash of cold water in the face on Wednesday, when receiver Justin Jefferson was listed as limited in practice with a toe injury.

They can now exhale. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Jefferson told reporters that he’s fine.

Fine is a fuzzy term. He clearly has a condition that required some sort of treatment. But, based on his statement, it won’t be an issue on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Jefferson already has 1,060 receiving yards this season. He’s on pace for more than 2,000. He’s an intriguing long shot for MVP, with odds upwards of +10000.

No receiver has ever won the award. Then again, no receiver has ever racked up 2,000 receiving yards. And no receiver ever had a regular-season catch like the one Jefferson managed on Sunday.