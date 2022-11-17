Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy officially limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

The Cardinals don’t know who will start at quarterback in Monday Night Football. They hope Kyler Murray returns to the starting lineup, but if not, they hope it’s Colt McCoy. Trace McSorley is the third-string quarterback.

Murray has a hamstring injury that kept him out of Sunday’s win over the Rams. McCoy hurt his knee during the game.

Both were limited in Thursday’s practice.

“I’m hoping at least one of them,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I think we should be able to get to that point.”

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. Safety Budda Baker (ankle), left tackle D.J. Humphries (back) and cornerback Byron Murphy (back) also sat out.

Offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder) and linebacker Markus Golden (illness) were limited.

Kicker Matt Prater (right hip/illness) was a full participant.