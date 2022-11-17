Mac Jones went through “full audit” of his play during bye week

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 17, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Patriots had their bye in Week 10, which allowed quarterback Mac Jones the time to do some self-scouting.

At 5-4, New England is in the thick of the postseason chase — currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC. But the team’s offense has left something to be desired. The Patriots are 14th in points scored but just 26th in yards gained.

Jones’ touchdown rate is down from 4.2 percent as a rookie in 2021 to 2.4 percent. His interception rate has gone up from 2.5 percent to 4.2 percent. So, the bye came at a good time to evaluate everything and make some adjustments

“I think a lot of us are working on different things every day, and the bye week’s a great time to do that,” Jones said Wednesday, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “So for me, just making sure my feet and eyes are in the right place and continue to go through my reads and continue to improve in the weight room, nutrition, all that stuff. It’s a full audit of yourself, I guess you could call it. Kind of look at yourself and see what you can do better.”

Jones didn’t go into specifics about changes he hoped to implement, though he did say the week off “definitely helped” his ankle. And he feels good about the progress New England has made.

“At the end of the day, we know what we want to do,” Jones said. “We need to score more points and eliminate the turnovers and negative plays. That’s kind of where we’re at. From there, we just grow together — coaches, players, everybody. I feel like we have good effort and energy and all that stuff, so we’re kind of controlling those things, and the results are going to come here soon.”

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Mac Jones went through “full audit” of his play during bye week

  1. When is the audit of the two “offensive coordinators” and the guy who created this ridiculous situation

  2. I hope that the Patriots also did a “full audit” of Matt Patricia’s play-calling. It’s totally predictable. Stop calling run plays when the other team is stacking the box, for example. They KNOW it’s coming! How can Belichick allow this to go on? Patricia has got to go.

  4. What I take from Mac Jones’ comments are, (A) the extent of his ankle injury and its effect on his game. He mentions working on his eyes and feet, going through his reads and improving through the weight room, food etc. But (B) there was no mention of working with coaches and learning aspects of the game a young player needs to in order to develop. It can’t be done simply on natural ability. One doesn’t usually get better in school on their own. The process requires knowledgeable and effective teachers not ones that are effectively brand new and trying to learn on the go themselves. What can a teacher like that teach a student? In football as in other areas of life we need credible guidance in order to grow and improve. Without it we can easily flounder.

  5. Fat Matt was a mediocre defensive coordinator and has no business running an offense.

    Maybe he should go back to rocket science.. although I dont think that industry needs him.

    For the record.
    If you have a beard. It’s because you are too lazy to shave.

  6. What a weird thing to say. This guy was a starting QB in college right? He’s talking like he isn’t familiar at all with the position.

    I’ve been harsh on him but I don’t really give him all the blame. More of the blame should go to the coaching staff for creating this mess. Hopefully it’s not too late for Jones.

  7. Orlovsky had a great breakdown about how completely out of sync the offense is between Jones and his receivers. Jones throws and the receivers are still mid route not even looking in his direction.

    Maybe the Patriots should replace the two bozos coaching the offense with Orlovsky. Upgrade.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.