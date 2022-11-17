Mac Jones went through “full audit” of his play during bye week

Getty Images

The Patriots had their bye in Week 10, which allowed quarterback Mac Jones the time to do some self-scouting.

At 5-4, New England is in the thick of the postseason chase — currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC. But the team’s offense has left something to be desired. The Patriots are 14th in points scored but just 26th in yards gained.

Jones’ touchdown rate is down from 4.2 percent as a rookie in 2021 to 2.4 percent. His interception rate has gone up from 2.5 percent to 4.2 percent. So, the bye came at a good time to evaluate everything and make some adjustments

“I think a lot of us are working on different things every day, and the bye week’s a great time to do that,” Jones said Wednesday, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “So for me, just making sure my feet and eyes are in the right place and continue to go through my reads and continue to improve in the weight room, nutrition, all that stuff. It’s a full audit of yourself, I guess you could call it. Kind of look at yourself and see what you can do better.”

Jones didn’t go into specifics about changes he hoped to implement, though he did say the week off “definitely helped” his ankle. And he feels good about the progress New England has made.

“At the end of the day, we know what we want to do,” Jones said. “We need to score more points and eliminate the turnovers and negative plays. That’s kind of where we’re at. From there, we just grow together — coaches, players, everybody. I feel like we have good effort and energy and all that stuff, so we’re kind of controlling those things, and the results are going to come here soon.”