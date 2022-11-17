Marlon Humphrey: I thought Baker Mayfield would be a Brownie for life

Getty Images

With P.J. Walker dealing with an ankle injury, the Ravens will see Baker Mayfield behind center when they take on the Panthers this weekend.

Baltimore is plenty familiar with Mayfield, as he started eight games against the club while with Cleveland.

Of course, Mayfield was traded to Carolina in July.

Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey noted the change of seeing Mayfield in another uniform.

“I did think Baker would be a Brownie for life, so it will be a little different seeing those colors,” Humphrey said Wednesday, via quotes distributed by the team. “I thought the Lamar [Jackson], Baker thing would be a long time. So, him in the baby blue and white, it’s going to be different.

“But I’m sure he’ll still be the same feisty Baker that will … If he throws one on you, he’ll let you know, so I do like that about Baker. He has a lot of confidence in himself, and I’m sure he’ll be ready to lead that team.”

Mayfield started the first five games of the season and came in for mop-up duty in the Week Nine contest against Cincinnati.

“He still slings it when he gets the opportunity, and he’s a guy that really trusts his arm,” Humphrey said. “That’s what you can still see from the games he’s played this year. So, in the back end, we’ll for sure have to be ready, because I’ve been on the opposing end when he’s lit us up. So, if we can limit him, I think we’ll be able to do pretty well.”

Mayfield has completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in 2022. In eight career games against Baltimore, Mayfield sports a 58.4 percent completion rate for 2,221 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine picks.