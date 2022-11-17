Minkah Fitzpatrick practices Thursday

Getty Images

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had to have an appendectomy last Saturday, but it looks like he’ll have a chance of returning to the team’s lineup this weekend.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he is optimistic about Fitzpatrick returning to action and Fitzpatrick took a step toward making that happen on Thursday. Reporters at the open session of practice sent word that Fitzpatrick was going through individual drills with the team.

Fitzpatrick said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, that he’s not feeling “110 percent, but being on the field at this point in the week would seem to be a good sign for his availability against the Bengals.

Friday will bring another practice and the release of any injury designation that Fitzpatrick might carry into this weekend.