Patrick Mahomes: Justin Herbert throws passes no one else can, including me

USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs and Chargers will meet for the second time this season on Sunday, which means another matchup between young star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Mahomes was asked during his Wednesday press conference whether he sees any of himself in Herbert, or if there are things about Herbert he tries to emulate.

The 2018 MVP had some complimentary things to say, beginning with calling Herbert a “special talent.”

“He throws some passes that I don’t think anyone can throw in this league and that includes myself,” Mahomes said. “He has a cannon for an arm, you watch — I watch on film every week because we play similar opponents — there’s some throws that you just kind of shake your head because they are just that special.

“I understand that it’ll be a great challenge for us as a team to go up against the Chargers and the talent that they have over there. How can we match that intensity [and] how can we match that talent and go out there and win a football game is what we have to focus on.”

That the Chiefs and Chargers play in the same division is good news for all football fans, as we get to watch two of the best at their position twice a year. And this one will be nationally televised, as the game was flexed into Sunday Night Football.