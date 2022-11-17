PFT’s NFL Week 11 2022 picks

Posted by Mike Florio on November 17, 2022
Ten weeks down, eight weeks to go.

Every game, every week, we’ll give you our picks.

This week, MDS and I disagree on three games. Last week, we disagreed on two.

I took the Vikings and the Steelers. Yes, my Minnesota pick was premised on Case Keenum playing quarterback. Sometimes, however, it’s better to be lucky than bad.

For the season, I’m actually not that bad. Although 8-6 wasn’t great for Week 10, I’m 95-54-1. MDS is 83-66-1.

For all Week 11 picks, scroll away.

Titans (+3) at Packers

MDS’s take: I’m not ready to throw dirt on the Packers just yet, and after Sunday’s win over the Cowboys I think they’re going to go on a little run here and put themselves in playoff contention.

MDS’s pick: Packers 24, Titans 17.

Florio’s take: Run and stop the run will be the formula tonight. Advantage, Titans.

Florio’s pick: Titans 23, Packers 17.

Bears (+3) at Falcons

MDS’s take: Justin Fields has become perhaps the most exciting player in the NFL, but he’s still not a good enough passer, and the Falcons will win a low-scoring game.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 14, Bears 13.

Florio’s take: The NFL’s new Mike Vick goes to the town where Vick got started and emerges with a much-needed win.

Florio’s pick: Bears 28, Falcons 24.

Browns (+8) at Bills

MDS’s take: On what promises to be a snowy day in Buffalo, I think we’re looking at a close and low-scoring game but one the Bills should ultimately win.

MDS’s pick: Bills 16, Browns 13.

Florio’s take: The Bills need to re-establish themselves, before it’s too late.

Florio’s pick: Bills 31, Browns 20.

Eagles (-7) at Colts

MDS’s take: Jeff Saturday surprised people in his first game as the Colts’ head coach on Sunday, and then the Eagles surprised people by dropping their first game of the season on Monday. But no surprises are coming in this one.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 27, Colts 17.

Florio’s take: Jeff Saturday will quickly realize these aren’t the Raiders. That said, Indy has enough to cover the seven-point spread.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 20, Colts 16.

Jets (+3) at Patriots

MDS’s take: All four AFC East teams are in playoff contention, which makes this a big game. Look for the Patriots’ defense to play well against Zach Wilson as New England wins.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 20, Jets 14.

Florio’s take: The Pats keep getting better and better.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 23, Jets 17.

Rams (+4.5) at Saints

MDS’s take: The Rams have been a major disappointment as the defending Super Bowl champions, and without Cooper Kupp I just don’t think their offense is going to have much life in New Orleans.

MDS’s pick: Saints 17, Rams 14.

Florio’s take: Matthew Stafford may be back, but the absence of Cooper Kupp will make it even harder for a dysfunctional offense to function properly.

Florio’s pick: Saints 21, Rams 17.

Lions (+3) at Giants

MDS’s take: The Lions are on a two-game winning streak and I’m tempted to pick the upset here, but the Giants have shown a knack for coming through late in close games, and I think they’ll do it once again.

MDS’s pick: Giants 21, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: Somehow, some way, the Giants keep rolling.

Florio’s pick: Giants 24, Lions 17.

Panthers (+13) at Ravens

MDS’s take: Lamar Jackson should have a big game against an overmatched Panthers defense and the Ravens should cruise.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 35, Panthers 17.

Florio’s take: Big lead for Ravens. Garbage-time scores for Panthers. Baltimore continues to prove its Super Bowl chops.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 35, Panthers 21.

Commanders (-3) at Texans

MDS’s take: The Commanders have won four of their last five, and they’ll make it five of six with a win over a Texans team that just isn’t competitive.

MDS’s pick: Commanders 24, Texans 16.

Florio’s take: I was thinking about picking the upset here until I remembered that Lovie Smith, then coach of the Bears, fired Ron Rivera as defensive coordinator of the team for which he played. Ron won’t forget, and he won’t blow the chance to stick it to Lovie.

Florio’s pick: Commanders 21, Texans 14.

Raiders (+2.5) at Broncos

MDS’s take: This year’s two most disappointing first-year coaches square off in Denver, and I think Nathaniel Hackett will get an important win while Josh McDaniels suffers yet another close loss.

MDS’s pick: Broncos 17, Raiders 10.

Florio’s take: As Nathaniel Hackett said, somebody has to win. Even if nobody deserves to.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 16, Raiders 13.

Cowboys (-1.5) at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Vikings have the better record, but the Cowboys are the better team. They’ll prove it in Minnesota.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 24, Vikings 17.

Florio’s take: The Vikings have become the ultimate find-a-way team for 2022.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 30, Cowboys 27.

Bengals (-4) at Steelers

MDS’s take: The Steelers eked out an overtime win when these teams met in Week One, but the Bengals will win easily this time.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 31, Steelers 20.

Florio’s take: It’s hard to overlook the Steelers, but the Bengals realize the stakes. Also, those all-white uniforms are too awesome to not give them an edge.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 20, Steelers 17.

Chiefs (-5.5) at Chargers

MDS’s take: Patrick Mahomes is on his way toward another MVP award, and the Chargers just aren’t playing at the level a team with their talent should. I like the Chiefs to win this one and put more distance between themselves and the rest of the AFC West.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 30, Chargers 20.

Florio’s take: Kansas City keeps getting better and better. The Chargers keep spinning their wheels in the mud.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 35, Chargers 27.

49ers (-8) vs. Cardinals

MDS’s take: This year’s Mexico City game matches a 49ers team that has exceeded expectations and a Cardinals team that has fallen short of expectations. I don’t like the Cardinals’ chances of scoring much against a good 49ers defense.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 20, Cardinals 10.

Florio’s take: The 49ers are gradually finding their groove, on both sides of the ball.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 28, Cardinals 13.

32 responses to “PFT’s NFL Week 11 2022 picks

  3. Florio’s take: The Vikings have become the ultimate find-a-way team for 2022.

    *

    Correct, but “wait for it”…..In the playoffs at a key moment, MN will fail.

  4. The Ravens have a favorable schedule down the stretch. I see them running the tables towards picking up the numbers one seed in the AFC and going to the Super Bowl.
    This will be a championship season for the Ravens!

  5. The NFL made their biggest mistake of the 2022 season when they flexed the Steelers vs. Bengals game out of Sunday Night primetime and put in the predictable one-trick pony Chiefs. Oh good, another 3 yard shovel pass to Kelce. How exotic. (sarcasm) Against the perennial ne’er-do-well Chargers no less. The Steelers and ROTY (Rookie Of The Year) frontrunner Kenny “Wicked” Pickett have energized the NFL while making our improbable run of the table and we all know it! Remember, the only game we need to win is the NEXT game and this Sunday is STEELER COLOR RUSH SUNDAY! Stay focused, humble, tenacious, and GO STEELERS!

  6. Platinum+ Pick of the Week: New England (-3) over the Jets. Most importantly, Bill Belichick after a bye week is money. That fact alone would favor the Patriots to cover. But two factors make this a “+” pick: Other than perhaps Tom Jackson, no person or team ranks higher on Belichick’s hate list than the Jets. He has extra insentive. And David Andrews, the Pats’ center, is expected to play, adding a key cog to both the running and passing games. This one’s easy. New England 24, Jets 16.

  7. There is no way in the world the bungles can beat the Steelers. We are a much better team than when we first played, and we dominated in the first meeting, and the refs kept them in the game. I can’t wait to crush them on Sunday. Steelers are a dangerous team right now.

  8. Does a 4:25pm eastern start time qualify as prime time for Prime Time Kirk? Broken SKOL?

  9. Packers lose 24 to 16 and Cowboys are fraud, Dat will be running for his life. Vikings 26 Cowboys 17

  11. footballer23 says:
    November 17, 2022 at 12:14 pm
    There is no way in the world the bungles can beat the Steelers. We are a much better team than when we first played, and we dominated in the first meeting, and the refs kept them in the game. I can’t wait to crush them on Sunday. Steelers are a dangerous team right now.
    ********************************************************
    I’m hoping they beat ‘da hell outta each other and it ends up a tie.

  12. The game of the week has to be Jets/Patriots, it is a statement game for both teams. If it was in NY I would lean towards the Jets stealing this game, it could still be an upset even though it is being played in Foxboro.

  13. The Giants have won a number of games that they were supposed to lose (TENN, Balt, GB), odds are that they will lose a game that they were supposed to win. As a Giants fan, this game makes me nervous.

  14. Falcons over Bears – Falcons have an urgency to win and keep up with the Bucs for the division title… Bears are just dysfunctional…

    Saints over the Rams – Saints are just more balanced on both sides of the ball…

    Ravens over Panthers – Panthers have nothing to play for but better draft picks…

  15. citizenstrange says:
    November 17, 2022 at 12:14 pm
    The NFL made their biggest mistake of the 2022 season when they flexed the Steelers vs. Bengals game out of Sunday Night primetime and put in the predictable one-trick pony Chiefs. Oh good, another 3 yard shovel pass to Kelce. How exotic. (sarcasm) Against the perennial ne’er-do-well Chargers no less. The Steelers and ROTY (Rookie Of The Year) frontrunner Kenny “Wicked” Pickett have energized the NFL while making our improbable run of the table and we all know it! Remember, the only game we need to win is the NEXT game and this Sunday is STEELER COLOR RUSH SUNDAY! Stay focused, humble, tenacious, and GO STEELERS!

    Don’t know what you had in your coffee, but you go girl!

  17. There’s an old saying: “When you have two quarterbacks, you really have none.”

    The Panthers have three quarterbacks.

    Ravens 30
    Panthers 10

  18. “but the Cowboys are the better team”. Oh yeah, sure. A team that allowed over 200 rush yds per game the last two games. Didn’t know that Jerr commented here.

  21. Florio’s take: It’s hard to overlook the Steelers, but the Bengals realize the stakes. Also, those all-white uniforms are too awesome to not give them an edge.
    ================================================================================

    You mean the Siegfried and Roy uniforms?

  22. Based on the comments here, the Pittsburgh fanbase currently takes the crown for the most delusional fans in the league.

  23. Apparently someone didn’t look at the weather forecast for Buffalo.

    Florio’s pick: Bills 31, Browns 20.

  24. The Cowboys D just gave up 31 points to a team that couldn’t score more than 1 td a game for the past two months. But they are going to only give up 17 to the Vikings, who are at home? The Cowboys D cannot stop the run. Cook has been breaking off a huge runs and is averaging 5.0 yards a carry.

  25. bold prediction: Raiders Broncos will end in a tie, Hackett will get confused and get stopped on 4th instead of kicking a field goal at some point and that will be the difference. Bonus points if the failed 4th down is a lame qb sneak that everyone on defense knows is coming

  26. Colt Mccoy is undefeated as Cards QB vs. division opponents on the road. He’s beaten them all. Just saying.

  28. You don’t prove your ‘Super Bowl chops’ against a team that’s 3-7. You do that against winning teams and Baltimore’s current record against such is a less than dazzling 3-3 with wins against juggernauts like the Jets, Patriots, and Bengals, paired with losses against the Dolphins, Bills, and Giants.
    And they won’t be proving anything until the playoffs because the next time they’ll play anyone with a winning record is week 18 against the Bengals.

  29. I wonder what makes MDS think the cowboys are the better team? O line maybe? Is the cowboys O line still good? Vikings have improved but the interior is still rough. Receivers I’d give to MN. Rb maybe a slight edge to Dallas. D line MN. LB’s Dallas but only because of one player. Dak vs Kirk? I’m not sure I’d say there’s a huge advantage there either side.

  30. Jets will embarrass the Pats
    Lions will upset
    Chargers will snag one because they’re the ultimate tease

  31. If Murray plays the Cards will lose. If Colt McCoy plays the Cards will win. Final score 23 – 20…either way.

  32. realisticlionsfan says:
    November 17, 2022 at 1:07 pm
    bold prediction: Raiders Broncos will end in a tie, Hackett will get confused and get stopped on 4th instead of kicking a field goal at some point and that will be the difference. Bonus points if the failed 4th down is a lame qb sneak that everyone on defense knows is coming

    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

    Tie game. Raiders will kick a FG through the wrong uprights and the Donkeys will win by 3.

