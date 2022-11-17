Report: Eagles have been talking to Ndamukong Suh

November 17, 2022
Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the only big-name free agent who has the ability to pick a potentially winning horse during the race.

Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been in talks with the Eagles about signing with the team.

Philly signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph this week. That doesn’t close the door on Suh, apparently.

Suh, the second overall pick in the 2010 draft, spent 2019-21 with the Buccaneers. He won the only Super Bowl of his career with Tampa Bay two years ago.

The ultimate question becomes whether the Eagles and Suh can work out a deal. If they can, Philly will have another body to add to an already-potent rotation along the defensive line.

  6. Oh this is juicy! A 36 year old primadonna DT not anywhere near game shape, who will want too much money, is going to come in and rescue the defense with Linval Joseph who is probably a dozen donuts deep at this point.

    bawhaah

  9. I’m a huge Eagles fan, but to describe their d-line as “an already potent rotation along the defensive line” is somewhat of a stretch!

  10. I’m not an Eagles fan but why does everybody keep saying that they got “run all over “by the Commanders? The 1-2 pinch of Gibson/Robinson had 40 carries for 140 yards. Hardly being run all over. That’s 3.2 YPC

  13. It’s amazing how quickly a narrative sets in.
    Shoring up a perceived weakness is what a team is supposed to do, even if said weakness isn’t as big as it’s being projected. To wit, the notion that the Eagles run defence is the critical flaw that will lead to their downfall. While not being the best in the league, the rushing yards per game given up is middling in the NFL this year, they certainly aren’t amongst the worst teams in the league. Against Washington they gave up 152 yards but on 49 carries, with 11 yards being the longest run and a 3.1 yards per carry. That isn’t exactly something that suggests an achilles heel. If anything, their 3rd down defence is was what truly failed them aside from some costly turnovers on offence.
    Signing Linval Joseph and inquiring about Ndamukong Suh is what a competent GM should be doing if they think there’s an area where they can improve.
    I’m more surprised that the Bucs didn’t try to get Suh to come back since his departure has had a dramatic impact on their run defence this season.

  14. interesting. At this point in the season, guess it’s better than signing some practice squad dude. Paying someone for 8 games plus playoffs (hopefully). Fat Linval fills a roll…err, I mean, role. Suh does too. Neither needs to be a superhero. Just play 10-15-20 snaps a game tops. That’s why you keep some cap room handy. Keep some pressure off of Fletch so he doesn’t get completely worn out when you really need him down the stretch

