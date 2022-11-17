Robert Quinn out of practice; A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith remain limited

Getty Images

The Eagles added defensive end Robert Quinn to their injury report on Thursday.

Quinn did not take part in the team’s second practice of the week. He is listed as being out for a back injury and for rest.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown also has a dual listing. He was listed as limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday and added the rest designation on Thursday.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (knee), linebacker Haason Reddick (thigh), wide receiver Britain Covey (thigh), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (foot, rest), and center Jason Kelce (ankle, rest) also remained limited. Cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring) sat out his second straight practice.