A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit.

That would make sense for two reasons. One, the stadium is available, since the Lions play the Giants in New Jersey. Two, the Bills play in Detroit next Thursday.

Other available NFL stadiums in the loosely general vicinity of Buffalo this weekend include Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and FedEx Field in D.C. The NFL likely would prefer to not play the game in Cleveland, since that would give the Browns an unwarranted home-field advantage. (In 2005, a Giants-Saints game that was due to be played in New Orleans was shifted to Giants Stadiums, due to Hurricane Katrina.)

The looming Thanksgiving Day game for the Bills limit the league’s options, since moving the game to Monday or Tuesday would require moving the first of the league’s three Thanksgiving games.

Cabot notes that a decision likely will have to be made by Friday. By then, however, it could be too late to get the Bills out of Buffalo.

However things play out, the disruption won’t make it any easier for the Bills as they try to recover from a two-game losing streak. Especially with games to be played on Sunday and then on Thursday. Followed by a game the following Thursday in New England.

28 responses to “Several alternate locations under consideration for Browns-Bills

  1. Toronto is a 90 minute drive away and the Rogers center has a dome. They’ve hosted NFL games before.

    But I’m sure that makes too much sense for the NFL to consider it.

  3. “However things play out, the disruption won’t make it any easier for the Bills as they try to recover from a two-game winning streak.”

    I had no idea it was so difficult to recover from a winning streak.

  4. However things play out, the disruption won’t make it any easier for the Bills as they try to recover from a two-game winning streak.
    ——
    “Winning streak”? 🙂

  7. Oh boy, who wouldnt wanna see a good ol’ Cleveland/Bills game in the snow?
    Reminiscent of a gross game back about 10yrs ago or so when i think it was a 9-6 game???

    But doesnt this uncertainty feel like another indication that this just isnt the bills year???

  8. snow games are awesome…but six foot snow game might be a bit too much. Any traffic that would get to the game, is just going to create more potential headaches for emergency services with accidents, gridlock – especially in the middle of plowing/emergency operations.

  11. As we saw last week, the NFL will do all that it can to put the Bills in position to win.

  12. The NFL is only interested in giving a team’s home field to the opponent if the opponent is the Giants. Anything to help the Giants.

  13. GoodellMustGo says:
    November 17, 2022 at 9:24 am
    Toronto is a 90 minute drive away and the Rogers center has a dome. They’ve hosted NFL games before.

    But I’m sure that makes too much sense for the NFL to consider it.

    But logistically speaking, it’s in Canada which has stricter border regulations. So last minute, Toronto is out. And would require passports, visas, and all the other things that go with crossing into another country.

  14. Toronto is a 90 minute drive away and the Rogers center has a dome. They’ve hosted NFL games before.

    But I’m sure that makes too much sense for the NFL to consider it.

    ______________________________________________________________________________

    it is already under construction for next season’s renovations, coupled with the fact that it is no longer a home to football and the field reflects that, detroit is the stronger answer. the more obvious answer is play in buffalo. if the bills have to play in 100 degree weather in miami, then everyone else has to play in lake effect snow in buffalo.

  15. “Let’s see how Miami’s offense holds up when they have to play in Buffalo’s winter weather”

    Will Buffalo even play in Buffalo’s winter weather?

  17. Most of the snow fall will be over Saturday. They’re saying there will be enough time to clear the stadium. Might be tough for fans to get to and from the stadium but it sounds like they’ll be plating the game in Buffalo.

  18. Detroit would be the logical decision.
    The Bills have had 2 prior games moved there due to bad weather over the years

  20. hsbuck69 says:
    November 17, 2022 at 9:25 am
    let’s save everyone the trouble. , we (Browns) can just forfeit the game.

    ————————————————-

    Heck no, that team in Miami wants them to play the game.

    Bills should forfeit and spare Josh Allen the added Ints to his already league leading total.

  21. The NFL is considering moving the game…and that may be a sign that it’s not the Bills’ year?

    I’m working through that one.

  24. Moving the game is too large a competitive shift for Buffalo. Browns have running game, Bills don’t. So shifting to a pass friendly field seems somewhat….questionable…now that gambling is legal and all.

  25. I heard that there is also an illness going through the Bill’s locker room. I hope it’s not serious and that we get to see a snow game. If it becomes a safety issue,then changes should be made.

  26. Toronto is a 90 minute drive away and the Rogers center has a dome. They’ve hosted NFL games before.
    ____________

    Wouldn’t that require fans to drive to Toronto in the same blizzard keeping the game from being in Buffalo?

  27. the field will be ok. the issue is getting to the field .. they talking about feet not inches of snow .. travel will be shut down. Detroit makes the most sense..

  28. An NFL game being played in multiple feet of snow who shatter all known viewership records. GO for it.

