Thursday Night Football: Derrick Henry, Titans have 14-6 halftime lead on Packers

Getty Images

Packers fans were hopeful that their team had turned it around after Sunday’s comeback victory over the Cowboys, a game Green Bay trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter. But the Packers tonight look more like the Packers of most of the season.

The Titans dominated the first half, taking a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime as the Packers were booed as they left the field.

Tennessee has outgained Green Bay 171 to 96, with 78 of the Packers’ yards coming on their touchdown drive.

The Packers did stop Derrick Henry on fourth-and-one at the Green Bay 4 with 4:59 remaining in the second quarter as Preston Smith and Quay Walker tackled him for a 2-yard loss. The Titans came up empty on a 10-play, 10:06 drive.

But the Titans used the short field that came after a three-and-out stop of the Packers to go 41 yards in nine plays with Henry scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds remaining in the half. Henry has 17 carries for 48 yards.

The Titans’ first touchdown came on Ryan Tannehill‘s 14-yard touchdown pass to Dontrell Hilliard on their opening drive.

Josh Lambo, who is subbing for injured kicker Randy Bullock, has made both PATs.

The Packers had their PAT blocked after Christian Watson caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. Watson is coming off a three-touchdown game against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Rodgers is 8-of-11 for 74 yards and a touchdown, which is Watson’s only reception tonight.

Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks has six receptions for 60 yards as Tannehill has completed 14 of 18 passes for 127 yards.