Thursday Night Football: Titans roll over Packers 27-17 to move to 7-3

The Packers overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday, beating the Cowboys in overtime. They couldn’t come back down 10 in the fourth quarter Thursday night.

The Titans led from start to finish, dominating the Packers in a 27-17 victory that wasn’t that close.

Tennessee moved to 7-3, while Green Bay fell to 4-7. The Packers ended a five-game losing streak with a 31-28 victory over the Cowboys four days ago.

They couldn’t keep the momentum going.

Derrick Henry ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass and topped 1,000 rushing yards for the season; Austin Hooper caught two touchdown passes; and Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards.

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who was questionable to play with an ankle injury, had a quiet night until it mattered most. On the Packers’ final drive, which began with 4:54 left, Simmons sacked Aaron Rodgers for a 12-yard loss. Then, two plays later on fourth-and-one, Simmons stopped Aaron Jones for no gain.

The Titans outgained the Packers 408 to 271.

Henry had 87 yards on 28 carries, scoring on a 4-yard run, caught two passes for 45 yards and completed both passes he attempted, including a 3-yard jump pass to Hooper.

Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks caught seven passes for 111 yards, including a 51-yard reception at the two-minute warning when the Packers least expected Tennessee to throw.

Rodgers struggled much of the night, going 24-of-39 for 227 yards, though he did throw two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson. Watson, who had three touchdowns against the Cowboys on Sunday, had four receptions for 48 yards.