Thursday Night Football: Titans roll over Packers 27-17 to move to 7-3

Posted by Charean Williams on November 17, 2022, 11:28 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Packers overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday, beating the Cowboys in overtime. They couldn’t come back down 10 in the fourth quarter Thursday night.

The Titans led from start to finish, dominating the Packers in a 27-17 victory that wasn’t that close.

Tennessee moved to 7-3, while Green Bay fell to 4-7. The Packers ended a five-game losing streak with a 31-28 victory over the Cowboys four days ago.

They couldn’t keep the momentum going.

Derrick Henry ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass and topped 1,000 rushing yards for the season; Austin Hooper caught two touchdown passes; and Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards.

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who was questionable to play with an ankle injury, had a quiet night until it mattered most. On the Packers’ final drive, which began with 4:54 left, Simmons sacked Aaron Rodgers for a 12-yard loss. Then, two plays later on fourth-and-one, Simmons stopped Aaron Jones for no gain.

The Titans outgained the Packers 408 to 271.

Henry had 87 yards on 28 carries, scoring on a 4-yard run, caught two passes for 45 yards and completed both passes he attempted, including a 3-yard jump pass to Hooper.

Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks caught seven passes for 111 yards, including a 51-yard reception at the two-minute warning when the Packers least expected Tennessee to throw.

Rodgers struggled much of the night, going 24-of-39 for 227 yards, though he did throw two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson. Watson, who had three touchdowns against the Cowboys on Sunday, had four receptions for 48 yards.

27 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Titans roll over Packers 27-17 to move to 7-3

  1. Green Bay Packer standards: uninspired and soft football. they probably let Kylin Hill go because he tried too hard.

  8. Packers shutdown Henry but Tannihill played lights out. Rodgers had wide open WRs but missed every chance in 2nd half. That kid Watson is going to be special. Another loss coming for the Pack in Philly. Stick a fork in the cheese.

  10. Packers are done along with Rodgers, they should not have draft J Love and drafted a couple receivers.

  11. The Packers could have received multiple first-round picks for Rodgers in the offseason. Now, he’s untradable. They might as well tank.

  12. Rag on Rodgers all you want. Pack front office made their bed when they reached for Love instead of adding peripheral talent. Then doubled down by letting Davante walk. Love will never start in the NFL. Watch.

  14. Rodgers just flat out missed a lot of throws. Who or what will get the blame this time? Bottom line: the Titans came into Lambeau and imposed their will on the Packers tonight. They’re a dangerous team.

  15. The packers have a horrid pass defense but the offense is just as bad this year. Perhaps the jungle juice Roggie took messed with his mind. Now he doesnt care if they throws the ball in the dirt, god told him its okay not to be perfect. Unless your on that Wednesday talk show!

  17. mascadcar says:
    November 17, 2022 at 9:59 pm
    Packers will win comfortably.
    ——————
    Well, Mascadcar did post this at halftime. However, virtually everyone (including myself) realized at halftime the Pack had ZERO hope of even coming close to winning this game.

  18. MDS’s take: I’m not ready to throw dirt on the Packers just yet, and after Sunday’s win over the Cowboys I think they’re going to go on a little run here and put themselves in playoff contention.>>>>

    Ready to pick up that shovel YET?

    Let it gooo, Let it goooo.

  20. As someone on the outside looking in, I feel really bad for LaFleur. It must be tough having to coach someone who thinks they’re bigger than the team and who is probably changing and calling his own plays at the line of scrimmage.

  22. What’s wrong with Rodgers? Some of those missed throws were really bad.
    +++++
    His thumb doesn’t let him snap the ball, and he refuses to take the checkdown.
    Plus Green Bay should stop trying to throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage.

  23. Titans are a tough team. One and done in the playoffs most of the time, but nobody looks forward to playing them.

  24. Anyone who blames Rodgers for the demise of this team either isn’t paying attention or doesn’t know football. The Packers have absolutely no talent at WR, those clowns are dropping passes that hit them in the hands. They also have no help on OL, they can’t protect Rodgers and he has no time to throw. And with the passing game so anemic, defenses can play the run so the running game can’t open up the passing game. So when the offense keeps going 3 and out, the defense is constantly on the field and too exhausted to make a stop. Aaron Rodgers is the least of the Packers’ problems, their drafts have been absolutely terrible the last few years.

  25. Rodgers is prolly the most overrated QB in NFL history. Built his career on a few lucky Hail Mary’s, tons of slant routes, and stacked Packer teams.

