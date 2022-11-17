Titans sign C.J. Board to active roster, place Lonnie Johnson on IR

Getty Images

The Titans have made a few roster moves in advance of Thursday’s game against the Packers.

Tennessee announced receiver C.J. Board has been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad. He appeared in last week’s win over the Broncos, returning four punts and playing a handful of other special teams snaps. He averaged 12.8 yards per return.

The club placed defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win. He’s appeared in eight games this season, mainly on special teams. Johnson had already been ruled out for Thursday’s game, but now he’ll be out for at least three more weeks.

The Titans have also elevated defensive backs Davontae Harris and Greg Mabin from the practice squad for Thursday’s game. Both are standard elevations and will revert back to the practice squad after the contest.