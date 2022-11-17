Titans strike first with opening drive touchdown

Getty Images

The Titans came out throwing, perhaps surprising the Packers on a cold, snowy night in Lambeau.

Tennessee had an eight-play, 83-yard scoring drive with Derrick Henry getting three carries and Ryan Tannehill throwing five passes.

Tannehill’s only incompletion was on the first play.

Two plays later, on third-and-seven, Tannehill went deep to Treylon Burks. Keisean Nixon had Burks in man coverage, and the rookie receiver made the longest catch of his career, going for 43 yards.

Tannehill ended the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dontrell Hilliard. Josh Lambo, signed with regular kicker Randy Bullock out with an injury, made the PAT.

Henry’s three carries went for 15 yards.