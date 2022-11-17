Travis Kelce: I don’t understand how Kadarius Toney got away from Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on November 17, 2022, 8:34 AM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has played a couple of games for the Chiefs and his work with the team so far has left tight end Travis Kelce scratching his head.

During the latest installment of the New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce said that he assumed “there’s something you have to weigh out” with a player like Toney because he got traded in his second season after being drafted in the first round. Instead, Kelce said that he’s been “blown away by how professional” Toney is before going on to rave about his smarts, athletic ability, and confidence.

Getting to know Toney has left Kelce wondering how things didn’t work out with the Giants.

“I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Kelce said. “I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t understand it. I don’t even want to understand it. I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs General Manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

Toney missed a lot of time with injuries as a rookie and the Giants made a regime change heading into this season, so many of the people who were behind his selection were no longer in the building this year. Toney also dealt with more injury issues and the whole package led the Giants to cut bait.

Things have been going a lot better for Toney in Kansas City thus far and Kelce probably won’t be the only one asking why things couldn’t work in the wideout’s first stop if that continues.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Travis Kelce: I don’t understand how Kadarius Toney got away from Giants

  1. I don’t know how he got out of the building either. Must have been hard to walk out with his bad hamstrings.

  4. Travis – it’s because he’s been a knucklehead everywhere he’s been. Give him time – you’ll see it.

  5. Talent is just one part of the evaluation process and when determining culture fit within a system and organization. Toney was a first-round pick, so no one is denying his talent. Bu it’s not as if the Giants were struggling without his talent. The Giants are building a team, not just “assembling talent.”

    If Kelce truly wants to understand why Toney was traded, all he has to do is pick up the phone and ask Brian Daboll.

  6. Let’s hope it works out for both parties- a speedy wideout who is consistent will help these guys tremendously. With Tyreek on the chiefs Patrick mainly focused on him or Kelce which at times limited the offense-playing without Tyreek this year forced Patrick to open up and spread the ball around more – with patrick getting
    Comfortable with that aspect of the offense in
    Comes another speedster who with the evolved
    Offense can take their game
    To an entirely new level

  7. touchback6 says:
    November 17, 2022 at 9:04 am
    You’ll see real soon, big mouth.

    Insufferable. You will never be Gronk. Get over it.

    Sorry, he will go down as the best TE in history.

  8. The fact that he played 2 out of a possible 17 games for the Giants may have something to do with it. And 1 of those games he was ejected for punching an opposing player.

    He “un-played” his way to another team. End of story. Enjoy it. He’s the kind of spoiled child I find it impossible to root for.

  10. Because he was a jerk. Now he’s with a winner, so it’s all good. He’s on his best behavior. Wait till that changes then get back.

  11. I was thinking the same thing about Tyreek Hill. How did they let him get away? I don’t understand it one bit.

  14. The entire Chiefs Wr room will not make as much as Tyreek this year, and yet its the #1 offense in the nfl. Why pay 25 mill, when you can get the same results for nect to nothing??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.