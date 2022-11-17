Will Jeff Bezos scare away other Commanders bidders?

Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a net worth of nearly $120 billion. It allows him to easily be the highest bidder for the Commanders, if he decides to do whatever it takes to get the team.

It’s fair to wonder, then, whether Bezos will scare away other bidders?

The Washington Post reports that other potential buyers are currently jockeying to be the fallback option, in the event that Bezos bows out or sets a hard ceiling on what he’s willing to pay.

Bezos, who own the newspaper that published the story, recently was approached regarding the situation.

“I can’t talk about it,” Bezos said. Which makes his interest in the team obvious. If he wasn’t thinking about buying the Commanders, there would be nothing to not talk about.

Appearing Monday on CNN, Bezos continued to say just enough to make it clear that he’s interested.

“Yes, I’ve heard that buzz,” Bezos said.

“I do like football,” his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, interjected. “I’m just going to throw that out there for everyone.”

“There’s not much I can say about that right now,” Bezos said. “But she does like football.”

Bezos also called football his favorite sport.

If Bezos can create the impression that he’ll outbid any other interested purchasers, he could actually get the team for a better price. Earlier this year, PFT reported that Josh Harris would have paid $5 billion for the Broncos, if he could have acquired the team for that amount. He was concerned that the Walton-Penner group would outbid $5 billion, so Harris bowed out. And the Walton-Penner group got the team for $4.65 billion.

The difference in this case is that it’s not a given the Commanders will be sold. Dan Snyder reportedly wants $7 billion. While it will be very difficult for him to walk back his stated intention to explore all options, Bezos ultimately may not be negotiating against other potential buyers but directly against Snyder.

Unless Bezos is willing to simply shrug his shoulders and to commit $7 billion to the transaction, with limited chunks of the team sold to people like Jay-Z and Matthew McConaughey.