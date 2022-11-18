Bills plan to fly to Detroit on Saturday afternoon; what if they can’t get to the airport?

November 18, 2022
The Bills will play their home game in Detroit on Sunday. If they can get there.

One of the strangest aspects of the snowstorm that prompted the NFL to move the game out of Buffalo is that the Bills didn’t get out while they easily could. They instead plan to fly to Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

As noted by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Bills strongly believe they’ll be able to fly out of Buffalo. The question becomes getting everyone to the airport.

The team couldn’t practice on Friday because they couldn’t get to the team’s indoor practice facility. If they can’t get everyone to the airport on Saturday, then what?

Same-day travel isn’t ideal, but it has happened. In 2020, the Steelers traveled to Buffalo on Sunday morning for a Sunday night game. In 2012, the Steelers made a same-day trip to and from New Jersey for a game against the Giants, given that local hotels were lodging those affected by a hurricane.

What if the Bills can’t get out on Sunday morning? The game could be delayed from 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, in theory. While it’s not unprecedented for a team to play on Sunday night and then, basically, on Thanksgiving (the Bears did  it in 2018), it’s not ideal.

Then again, nothing about this situation is ideal. And it will be far from ideal if, come Saturday, multiple players and/or coaches can’t get to the airport because of the massive amount of now that continues to fall in the area.

Even if they manage to get to Detroit on Saturday, the disruption to the routine resulting from the snowstorm will make it much more difficult for the Bills than if it was a normal week.

19 responses to "Bills plan to fly to Detroit on Saturday afternoon; what if they can't get to the airport?"

  1. The silver lining in it all is that they play both the Browns then the Lions…not much preparation may be necessary.

  5. Pats got to play 3 games in 12 day period that includes traveling to Minnesota in the middle of that stint….but no worries the NFL TRULY CARES about players health & safety……said NOBODY!!!

  6. Somehow this will get twisted around to be a conspiracy by the NFL to. Hurt the Pats..?just watch. They could always delay the game till Monday or Tuesday to give the Bills time to let the city get set again, but please this is not some conspiracy against the Pats.

  8. This team makes zero sense. You had an opportunity to leave, yeah you wait. How stupid.

  9. Then they forfeit and enter the Thanksgiving game with a 6-4 record but with lots of rest since they last played.

  10. Could have easily left yesterday morning and been resting in balmy Detroit instead of risking it.

  11. 🎵 All their bags are packed 🎵 They’re ready to go 🎵 But the airport hasn’t cleared the snow 🎵 They’d hate to wait to play the game on Tuesday 🎵🎵🎵

  12. Doesn’t actually sound like this favors the Bills too much, as the conspiracy crew has been saying repeatedly.

    First, they lose a home game off of their schedule. But beyond that, how are these guys supposed to get to the airport? If they have to get out of their on Sunday, I’d call that advantage Browns w/ (as the article states) the disruption in schedule.

    Most Bills fans I see online would have preferred to just keep this in Buffalo. But the league is doing the right thing for safety concerns.

  13. Bring them out of there with snowmobiles then bus them to an airport outside the storm area. Problem solved.

  14. The Mafia will show up to the home of each and every Bills player and staff member and get them to the airport in snowmobiles.

  15. Seems dumb not to go today, but there could be several different reasons. It is not as simple as putting the players and coaches on an airplane. Equipment and support staff have to transported. Hotel rooms have to be secured. An airplane has to be available to charter, etc.

  18. Oh no! A few feet of snow in the Northeast! This is all so new!

    Oh Ya! The NFL did it to hurt the Pats….right? The persecution paranoia lives on strong in NE

  19. Adding to the fun there’s a travel ban right now in Cheektowaga NY where the Buffalo airport is located… good luck

