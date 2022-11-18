Cam Jordan will miss Sunday’s game with an eye injury

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is going to miss the second game of his NFL career on Sunday.

Head coach Dennis Allen said that Jordan has been ruled out against the Rams because of an eye injury. Jordan’s only other missed game came in Week 14 last season after he tested positive for COVID, so this is the first time that an injury has kept him out of the lineup.

Jordan has played in 197 regular season and playoff games for the Saints over the course of his 12-year career. He has 42 tackles and 5.5 sacks so far this season.

Allen said that the team hopes to have Jordan back soon. The rest of the team’s injury designations will be released later on Friday.