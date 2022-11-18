Chase Young may not play Sunday after all

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 18, 2022, 10:43 AM EST
Despite a report early this week that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young would be activated for Sunday’s game against the Texans, and despite coach Ron Rivera saying Young is trending in the right direction, Young may not play Sunday after all.

The Commanders now think it may be too early for Young to come back and may sit him for another week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

If Young isn’t activated by Wednesday, he’ll have to go on season-ending injured reserve. From all indications, the Commanders do still expect him to play this season.

Still, it has to be a disappointment that he’s not ready to play yet. Young hasn’t played since tearing his ACL on November 14, 2021, and while an ACL tear is always a serious injury, it usually doesn’t keep players out for more than a year. Young has already missed more than a year, and he still isn’t ready to go.

  1. We are playing fine without him. He wasn’t setting the world on fire before he got hurt. Sometimes I wonder if he messes with the mojo on the d line.

  2. Wouldn’t rush it. Big men have a lot more weight and collide with guys carrying a log more weight. Can’t expect all ACL injuries to heal the same rate and be able withstand different kinds of impacts. A QB may return a little sooner for passing and running but be colliding into another big man every play just might take longer.

