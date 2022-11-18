Commanders disciplined players for consuming alcohol on team plane, satisfying the NFL

Posted by Charean Williams on November 18, 2022, 6:54 PM EST
Members of the 1972 Dolphins popped the cork on champagne bottles Monday night after the Commanders defeated the NFL’s final undefeated team. Every team now has a loss after the Eagles were upset, assuring the Dolphins’ perfect season remains the only perfect season in the Super Bowl era.

The Commanders celebrated, too, on their way home, but what happened on their team charter didn’t stay on their team charter.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was caught holding Busch Light cans on at least two videos on social media posts. The NFL prohibits alcohol on team charters, among other places, and sent a memo to its teams Friday threatening “significant discipline” for violations.

The Washington Post reports coach Ron Rivera addressed the violation in a team meeting, and on Tuesday, he reached out to the league after the Commanders disciplined multiple players. The team’s punishment of the players satisfied the league.

“The league reviewed the matter this week, and we are satisfied with the discipline administered by the club. There will be no further action taken by the league,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Post.

  2. I think there’s an obvious beer sponsor for Mr. Heinicke, and it’s not Busch Light my guy.

  3. Commanders drink on plane “Oh my god, someone stop Taylor Heneike.”

    Titans coach get DUI a couple hours after team plane lands….

    NFL response historic consequences coming for teams violating drinking policies!!!”

    Andy Reid son on staff absolutely drinks in Chiefs facility and almost wiped out entire family right outside the facility.

    NFL response “Nothing to see here, no follow up necessary, who are the Kansas City Chiefs? This isn’t where we parked our car?”

  5. And why is it a violation for grown men to have alcohol after a game? I mean I’m certain they also passed out opioid pain killers too.

  6. So, just how did the alcohol get on the plane? Sounds like this might be a common practice . . . until it gets out in public.

  7. Busch light should not qualify as beer and who ever brought it on board should be terminated post haste!

  8. Those idiots and their stupid phone cameras. They talk about keeping things in-house but go and put out videos that have no business being published.
    They only have themselves to blame now for not being able to have a beer on a long flight following a game.

  9. Don’t we exit a plane one at a time? Assign a person to tell who is blitzed and get him a ride. It’s literally that simple.

  13. skcusoirolf says:
    November 18, 2022 at 7:07 pm
    And why is it a violation for grown men to have alcohol after a game?
    ____________

    Because those grown men have to get home when the airplane lands. Also, the team airplane is part of the player’s workplace. How many employees are allowed to get smashed on the job?

  14. Goodell continues to cover for the Washington franchise.

    We have no idea what this “discipline” even was.

  15. But it’s ok to sign a guy that sexually harassed over 25 women for over $230M. The NFL is a joke. Drinking on a plane which a lot of people do daily is a violation?

  18. Even as an eagles fan, I think this is lame. They had every right to celebrate after their big win. I don’t agree with no alcohol on team flight AFTER a game. However, I think heinicke SHOULD be fined for drinking Busch light!!

