Commanders will decide on activating Chase Young Saturday

There was optimism early in the week about the Commanders activating defensive end Chase Young from the physically unable to perform list in time to play against the Texans this Sunday, but a report on Friday morning indicated that they might sit him another week.

On Friday afternoon, head coach Ron Rivera said that the team has not made any decisions about Young at this point. Rivera said a call about activating him will come on Saturday and that activating him would not definitely mean that he will play against Houston.

“We’ll sit down tomorrow and talk about it. So if we activate him tomorrow, then a decision will come on game day,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN.com.

If they don’t activate him on Saturday, Young will have to be activated next week in order to play at all this season.

While they wait to determine next steps with Young, the Commanders ruled out linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), running back J.D. McKissic (neck), and tight end Armani Rogers (knee, ankle). Linebacker David Mayo (hamstring), running back Jonathan Williams (knee), and cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring) are considered questionable.