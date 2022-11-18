Commanders will wear helmet decals honoring University of Virginia shooting victims

Commanders

Three University of Virginia football players were killed in a shooting at the school earlier this week and the Commanders will be wearing helmet decals honoring those players during Sunday’s game against the Texans.

The team will have the No. 1, No. 15, and No. 41 on their helmets because those are the uniform numbers worn by Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry while playing for the Cavaliers.

Running back Mike Hollins and another unidentified student were also shot last Sunday night. Hollins was shot in the back and is recovering in the hospital. The shooter, a former football player at the school, faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

The school cancelled their scheduled game against Coastal Carolina and will hold a memorial service for Davis, Chandler and Perry at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon.