Corey Davis out, Duane Brown questionable for Jets

Getty Images

Wide receiver Corey Davis is going to miss another game.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at his Friday press conference that Davis has been ruled out with a knee injury. This will be the third straight game that Davis has missed.

Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, and Braxton Berrios will be the top wideouts for the Jets against the Patriots.

Two starting offensive linemen have been listed as questionable. Left tackle Duane Brown has a shoulder injury and right guard Nate Herbig has a shin injury, but Saleh indicated that Herbig should be able to play.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) has also been ruled out for Sunday.