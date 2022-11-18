David Njoku, Greg Newsome questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Browns may have one of their key offensive weapons back for Sunday. But they also may have lost a key defender in practice.

Cleveland is listing tight end David Njoku and cornerback Greg Newsome as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Njoku is potentially returning from an ankle injury that has kept him out for the last few games. He didn’t practice Wednesday but was limited on Thursday. He has 34 catches for 418 yards with one touchdown this season.

But Newsome was an addition to the injury report on Friday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Newsome collided with a teammate during practice and is being evaluated for a concussion. That’s why he’s listed as questionable.

Safety D'Anthony Bell (concussion), offensive lineman Michael Dunn (back), and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (head) have been ruled out.

The Browns play the Bills on Sunday in Detroit after the game was moved from Buffalo due to the massive snowstorm in Western New York. Stefanski noted his team will be bussing rather than flying to Detroit on Saturday.