Derrick Henry on TD pass: I call myself a young Peyton Manning

USA Today Sports

Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night.

Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in the team’s offense, but Henry did not stop there against the Packers.

Henry also threw a three-yard touchdown to tight end Austin Hooper. It was the third touchdown pass of Henry’s career and he made a lofty comparison when asked about getting to show off his arm.

“I call myself a young Peyton Manning,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “It felt good, and I’m happy Hoop caught it.”

The Titans offense had it’s best night of the year as they set season highs in points and yards during the 27-17 win. Future efforts may not give Henry many more opportunities to air things out, but the team can generate what they need in a variety of ways as they work toward sewing up the AFC South in the weeks to come.