Evan Neal doubtful for Sunday; Kenny Golladay questionable

Posted by Charean Williams on November 18, 2022, 3:04 PM EST
The Giants haven’t had right tackle Evan Neal since Week 7 when he injured his knee. He had limited practices this week, so he is closer to returning, but it doesn’t look like it will come this week.

The team lists Neal as doubtful for Sunday.

The Giants ruled out tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).

Defensive back Dane Belton (clavicle), offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu (neck), receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (back) and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (hamstring) are questionable. Shane Lemieux still could get the start at left guard even if Ezeudu is ready to play.

Kicker Graham Gano was added to the practice report Friday with an illness. He did not practice, but he does not have a designation for Sunday’s game.

  1. Better to hold Neal until the Thanksgiving game against Dallas than to make him play two games in 5 days.

  2. After the big contribution from Golladay last week, I wonder if the Giants can overcome the devastating loss of such an integral part of their offense!

