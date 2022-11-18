Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence listed as questionable

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott sounded like he expects to play against the Vikings this Sunday when he discussed his knee injury earlier this week, but the team hasn’t written him into the lineup just yet.

Elliott got in another limited practice on Friday and the team has listed him as questionable to go this weekend. Elliott has missed the last two games because of his injury.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was also a limited participant in Friday’s practice after missing earlier sessions this week and he joins Elliott in the questionable category for this weekend.

Punter Bryan Anger was added to the injury report on Friday with an illness. He didn’t practice and has been listed as questionable along with linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (illness), and cornerback Anthony Brown (concussion).