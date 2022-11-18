Frank Ragnow, Josh Reynolds, Malcolm Rodriguez are questionable

Getty Images

The Lions placed receiver Trinity Benson on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Benson injured his knee last week, his only game action of 2022 when he played 13 offensive snaps.

The team ruled out defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and Josh Paschal (knee) for Sunday’s game.

Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion), center Frank Ragnow (foot), receiver Josh Reynolds (back) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) are questionable.

Ragnow told reporters that he will play Sunday.

Reynolds returned to non-participation in practice Friday, with Thursday’s limited practice the only work he got this week. Rodriguez was a full participant all week, and Elliott was limited every day.