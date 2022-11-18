Greg Newsome ruled out with concussion

Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, the Browns listed Greg Newsome as questionable. He had collided with a player in practice and was being evaluated for a concussion.

Apparently, Cleveland did not receive good news about the young corner.

The Browns announced that Newsome has been ruled out with a concussion. That means the club will be without Newsome, one of its starting corners, for the first time this season.

A first-round pick out of Northwestern in 2021, Newsome has recorded 24 total tackles, one pass defensed, and a half-sack in 2022.

Cleveland also has Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Martin Emerson, A.J. Green, and Thomas Graham on its roster at cornerback.

The Browns will play the Bills in Detroit on Sunday due to the snowstorm that’s hit Western New York.