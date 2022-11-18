Inside the Ndamukong Suh deal

Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh waited to pick his next team. On Thursday, he did.

Here’s a look at the details of the one-year deal with the Eagles that covers the balance of the season.

1. Signing bonus: $250,000.

2. Base salary: $750,000 for eight weeks, fully guaranteed.

3. Per-game roster bonus: $31,250 per game (total of $250,000).

4. Per-game playing-time incentive: $62,500 for each regular-season game with more than 30 percent of the snaps (total of $500,000).

5. Per-game playing-time incentive: $31,250 for each regular-season game with more than 35 percent of the snaps (total of $250,000).

He gets another $125,000 for each playoff win, if he participates in 30 percent or more of the regular-season snaps. If he doesn’t participate in 30 percent or more of the regular-season snaps, he gets $125,000 for each postseason win in which he participates in 30 percent of more of that game’s snaps.

It’s a deal with a base value of $1.25 million, with a maximum payout of $2.5 million.

On one hand, Suh was able to wait for the true contenders to emerge. On the other hand, he could have made a lot more by, for example, returning to the Buccaneers.