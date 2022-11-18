Ja’Marr Chase ruled out for Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2022, 2:43 PM EST
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has not returned to practice since injuring his hip in Week Seven, so it’s not surprise that he won’t be returning to the Bengals lineup either.

Chase was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers on Friday. The Bengals opted not to put Chase on injured reserve, which would have required him to miss four games, and this is now the third game that the wideout has missed.

The Bengals also ruled defensive back Dax Hill out with a shoulder injury. The first-round pick has three tackles while playing mostly on special teams so far this season.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) is out for the fourth straight game. Running back Chris Evans (knee) and cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.

