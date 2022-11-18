Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go

Getty Images

Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams.

On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the bench. He said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, that not playing “hurts my soul” and that he feels well enough to play after suffering a back injury early in the season.

“I just know that I’m ready to go and when my number is called, I’ll be ready,” Winston said.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said this week that he doesn’t know that Winston is “ever gonna be 100 percent healthy this season,” but Winston seems to think he’s close enough to get on the field. If Dalton continues to struggle this week, we’ll see if Allen gives Winston the chance to prove that’s the case.