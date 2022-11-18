Jeremy Chinn a potential game-time decision, Matt Ioannidis out for Sunday

Getty Images

One of Carolina’s best defensive players currently remains on injured reserve, but it sounds like there’s a decent chance he’ll play in Sunday’s game against Baltimore.

Via multiple reporters, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said in his Friday press conference that Chinn could be a game-time decision. Carolina would need to make a roster move first to activate him.

Chinn has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week Four. He was designated to return on Nov. 8.

Chinn recorded 20 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, and two passes defensed in the season’s first four games.

On their injury report, the Panthers ruled out defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), safety Juston Burris (illness/concussion), and quarterback P.J. Walker (ankle).

Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback on Sunday, but Sam Darnold may also get some snaps behind center.

Safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) is doubtful.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) and tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck) are questionable.