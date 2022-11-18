Jerry Jeudy ruled out for Week 11

Getty Images

The Broncos will be particularly thin at receiver for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Jerry Jeudy has been ruled out for Week 11 with his ankle injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at his Friday press conference.

Hackett added that Jeudy remains day-to-day and the club is hoping the receiver will be back for the Week 12 matchup with Carolina.

Denver’s offense has been lackluster throughout the season, but Jeudy is still a big part of it. He’s second on the team with 30 catches and 449 yards. He leads the club with three touchdown catches. No one else has more than one.

While leading receiver Courtland Sutton is healthy, the Broncos will have some depth issues in replacing Jeudy. KJ Hamler has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. And Kendall Hinton is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington are available at receiver on the active roster. Denver also has Victor Bolden, Tyrie Cleveland, Brandon Johnson, and Kaden Davis on the practice squad.

Linebacker Jonas Griffith is out and is set to be placed on injured reserve after aggravating a foot injury in Thursday’s practice.

Tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) and safety K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) are both out.

Linebacker Baron Browning (hip), guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder), offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (quad), and guard Tom Compton (back) are all questionable.