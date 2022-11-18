Joe Lombardi: Getting Keenan Allen, Mike Williams back would be a big boost

Getty Images

The Chargers have not had the same kind of offensive success that they did last season and injuries have played a role in that change of fortunes.

Quarterback Justin Herbert fractured rib cartilage in Week Two, left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the season in Week Three, and the team has been without wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for stretches of the season. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said it has “been more challenging with all of the different pieces” they’ve had to use on offense and that opportunities for the kind of big plays Herbert made the last couple of years have not been there consistently.

Allen and Williams are practicing this week, however, and Lombardi didn’t undersell what their return would mean to the unit against the Chiefs.

“If they are going, it’s huge,” Lombardi said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “They are our two best receivers. If they are out there and healthy, it’s a big boost.”

Friday will bring injury designations for both wideouts and a clearer idea of who Herbert will have on the receiving end of his passes.