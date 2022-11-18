Josh Allen off injury report for Week 11, is expected to play

Getty Images

The Bills still have to figure out exactly when they’ll be traveling to Detroit for Sunday’s relocated game against the Browns.

But once they get there, they won’t have to worry about quarterback Josh Allen’s availability with his elbow injury.

Though Allen was listed as limited on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, he does not have a game status and is expected to play.

The Bills did not practice Friday due to the massive snowstorm in Western New York, so player participation is an estimate.

Allen was questionable entering last week’s game against Minnesota. But he started the game and finished 29-of-43 for 330 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed six times for 84 yards.

In nine games this season, Allen has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,733 yards with 20 touchdowns and a league-leading 10 interceptions.

While head coach Sean McDermott previously ruled out defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), the team has also listed safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), and fullback Reggie Gilliam (illness) as questionable.