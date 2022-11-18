Keenan Allen, Mike Williams questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Chargers may have their top two receivers on the field at the same time for just the third time this season for Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both listed as questionable for Sunday Night Football. Both Allen (hamstring) and Williams (ankle) were full participants in Friday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Via Hayley Elwood of the team’s website, head coach Brandon Staley said both players will be game-time decisions.

Allen has played just two games this year while dealing with his hamstring injury: Week One and Week Seven. Williams has been out since suffering the injury in Week Seven.

The only other player who has a game status for Sunday is kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), who is doubtful. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs) and tight end Gerald Everett (groin) are off the report after they were limited in practice earlier this week.