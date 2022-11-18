Lamar Jackson missed Friday practice with an illness, but is expected to play

November 18, 2022
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the field for the portion of Baltimore’s Friday practice open to media, which raised some eyebrows.

But after the session, head coach John Harbaugh gave his assurances that Jackson will be available for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson was absent with an illness and should be fine to play.

“Tried to get to practice, but was just too sick,” Harbaugh said of Jackson, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Harbaugh also noted that tight end Mark Andrews‘ availability may not be determined until Sunday. He’s been dealing with shoulder and knee injuries.

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited in Friday’s practice.

The Ravens’ full injury report with game statuses for Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers will be released later on Friday.

