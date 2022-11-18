Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announces settlement with Commanders over security deposits

Getty Images

On Thursday, the Commanders denied wrongdoing (sort of) after being sued by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine for wrongfully withholding security deposits from season-ticket holders. On Friday, the Commanders settled a claim made by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh based on those same allegations.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Frosh announced a settlement with the team, based on the failure to return security deposits. Under the agreement, all deposits must be refunded within 30 days, and the Commanders will pay a $250,000 civil penalty.

Interest isn’t mentioned, but it would be fair for the Commanders to compensate the customers for something more than the money that was kept when it shouldn’t have been.