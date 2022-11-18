Matt LaFleur says the Titans whipped the Packers in every phase, “extremely disappointing”

Getty Images

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night.

In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings.

“They whipped us in pretty much every phase,” LaFleur said. “We’re disappointed. Give them credit. We didn’t complement each other enough. It’s obviously extremely disappointing, especially coming off a few days ago. To come back and play like that is extremely disappointing.”

LaFleur said he doesn’t even have the words to describe how frustrated he is with how this season has gone.

“I don’t think any of us thought we’d be in this spot, and we are,” LaFleur said. “To have seven losses at this point of the season is extremely disappointing.”