Matthew Stafford on track to start on Sunday

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said on Wednesday that he expects to be in the Rams lineup against the Saints this weekend and nothing’s changed on that front over the last two days.

Stafford remained a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s game. Stafford missed last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals with a concussion.

Backup quarterback John Wolford started that game, but he is questionable to play this week due to a neck injury. Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (illness) is also questionable while center Brian Allen (thumb) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) have been ruled out.

In addition to missing Allen, the Rams also placed tackles Chandler Brewer and Alaric Jackson on injured reserve this week. The team announced that they signed tackle Zachary Thomas off of their practice squad on Friday.