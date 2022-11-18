Minkah Fitzpatrick off injury report, set to play Sunday

Getty Images

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is set to be back in the Steelers lineup against the Bengals on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick had an appendectomy after telling the team’s medical staff he wasn’t feeling well during the team’s walkthrough practice last Saturday, but he was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Friday. He did not receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game, which leaves him on track to play.

“It’s pretty good,” Fitzpatrick said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, you feel it a few days off of surgery, on the table. You feel it. I just want to keep working and when Sunday comes around, we’ll see how I feel.”

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, but he was the only player on the team to receive an injury designation on Friday.