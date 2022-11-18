Myles Garrett: Dolphins’ game plan seemed like they were a step ahead of us

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett paid a big compliment to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel today, saying that in the Dolphins’ win over the Browns on Sunday, it always seemed like the Dolphins were a step ahead of the Browns.

Garrett said he was surprised how specific the Dolphins’ play calling was for the Browns, as if McDaniel had scripted every single play of the game knowing what would work.

“It wasn’t like a first 15, it was like a first 60,” Garrett said. “The way they attacked us was very detailed in what they were trying to do. They had us out of position a lot of the time. It seemed like when we tried to switch things up, they were a step ahead,” Garrett said.

Garrett said the Dolphins seemed like they “knew what adjustments we were going to make.”

“We were a second late because of all the movements and motions, all those things kept us on the back foot. That’s another credit to them and their coaches,” Garrett said.

The Dolphins’ offense may have the fastest skill position players in the NFL, but Garrett was talking about the quick-thinking approach of the Dolphins’ offense, which had the Browns’ defense frustrated all day.