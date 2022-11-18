Orlando Brown Jr. named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 11

Getty Images

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s off-field work has been recognized by the NFL Players Association this week.

Brown has been named the Community MVP for Week 11 of the regular season. Brown has been a regular visitor with diabetes patients at the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City because he has had several family members, including his father and brother, deal with the condition.

On his last visit, Brown matched a $50,000 donation made by Emilie Rosebud Diabetes Research Foundation to the hospital’s Type 1 Diabetes research center.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the NFLPA for the Community MVP award,” Brown said in a statement. “Diabetes has greatly impacted my life, through my dad and younger brother, and it affects so many people in our community.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a foundation or charity of Brown’s choice to commemorate his award. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.