Ravens list Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews as questionable

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that he expects quarterback Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday despite missing practice on Friday with an illness, but the team’s injury report shows that it’s not a sure thing that he’s going to play.

The Ravens listed Jackson as questionable to face the Panthers. If the team feels differently about Jackson being well enough to play on Saturday, they will likely promote Anthony Brown from the practice squad as a backup option behind Tyler Huntley.

Tight end Mark Andrews also drew a questionable tag on Friday. He missed the team’s last game in Week Nine with knee and shoulder injuries, but moved up to a full practice on Friday.

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) rounds out the questionable group. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) is considered doubtful.