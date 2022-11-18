Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories

Posted by Mike Florio on November 18, 2022, 10:27 AM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches.

Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.

That argument has so many flaws, we need to number them.

One. There likely wouldn’t have been snow on the field during the game. A cover would have remained in place until Sunday morning. By then, there’s a very good chance the snow will be over by then.

Two. Josh Allen knows a thing or two about playing in wintry elements. He played college football at Wyoming. He has the arm to throw through whatever Mother Nature throws at him.

Three. Snow doesn’t hurt the other part of the passing game. The receiver knows where he’s going. The defensive back doesn’t. It’s harder to react and keep up with a receiver in the snow.

Four. Does anyone really think the Bills want to issue refunds for all tickets to the game, swapping out the revenue for whatever they manage to get in Detroit?

Five. This isn’t a football decision. It’s a public-safety issue. Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy, reacting to a Twitter remark that this situation proves every team should play in a dome, made this point: “This has nothing to do [with] the stadium, but ensuring we’re not diverting resources from the community. Also concerned for safety of fans, players & personnel traveling to/from game the next few days. Sports [with] indoor arenas sometimes postpone games due to weather concerns in town.”

Related to that point, some are connecting the team’s inability to practice on Friday to the absence of a domed stadium. That. Is. Stupid.

It’s not about snow in the stadium during the game. It’s about snow keeping people from getting from Point A to Point B.

The Bills have an indoor practice facility. They can practice today. But they can’t get to practice. That’s how bad the snow is.

Anyone arguing the Bills should have a dome is basically arguing Buffalo shouldn’t have the Bills. It snows there. Sometimes, it snows a lot. That’s how it goes. Sometimes, it will be a problem. This weekend, it required an extreme measure.

But it’s not about helping the Bills or hurting the Browns. And it’s not about whether the Buffalo stadium does or doesn’t have a roof. It’s about the safety of everyone in the region affected by the storm. Wisely, the NFL decided to resist the temptation to project memorable images via CBS cameras to the football-watching world and did the right thing.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories

  1. Some people are gullible enough to believe anything. That is why frauds like Alex Jones continue to make money.

  2. This is outright garbage. It’s a fact this game is being moved. This is reality, it’s not an alternate reality the game is being moved, Mike. This is happening. This doesn’t even count people who are traveling to the game in Buffalo and have commitments.

    We’ve had season tickets in my family since 1978, and I’ve been to numerous games in Foxborough with multiple feet of snow on the ground and still falling during games. Even games that no one will remember like December 1996 vs the Jets. We got home, the power was out. 2-3 feet of snow on the ground, with horrible visibility. Game was not moved, not even nary a thought it being moved.

    And, it just so happens Buffalo has no run game and Joshy Allen has a sore arm. Whoops!

    I could name a dozen games like this. The point is, these parts of the country know how to handle the roads and infrastructure to make sure people can get in and out. No sale here. It also sends an awful precedent for teams to negotiate a move of venue for any reason they can argue for with weather issues, for reasons they want.

    The Northeast has been handling storms like this for a long, long time. This isn’t some surprise storm in Atlanta, Dallas, or Nashville, where they’re not equipped to handle it. Embarrassing to be defending Goodell as he tries to help yet another team win and get their new stadiumd pushed through with extra economic backing.

    Of course this helps Buffalo, Mike, and on the heels of last week’s unacceptable officiating where 6+ figure refs seemingly don’t know rules again or in the bathroom during an important review, these “coincidence$” don’t feel like such, especially at the rate they occur.

    Name a sport that behaves in such creepy fashion. You can’t. Anyone who watches other sports leagues is nodding their head in agreement. Even notoriously bad baseball umps don’t have this many accidental blunders. NBA? Nope. NHL? Nope.

    And now Goodell is absolved? Laughable. The guy has been caught six ways from Sunday in lies, framejobs, cover ups and financial decisions that take precedent over integrity of the game.

    Lots of “coincidences” in the NFL. I am not a fan of “conincidence$”, especially under the Goodell Regime the last 15 years.

    Been watching the NFL for 40 years and only under Goodell’s watch do the strangest of things happen unlike any other sport in the world.

    Period.

  3. They should just play the game in Buffalo as planned. Make it happen. No excuses. Its just snow. Get over it. Toughen up NFLPA.

  4. I live in Cleveland, first thing I wondered is why the Bills would essentially turn a home game into a for sure road game. Detroit is a 4 hour drive from Cleveland. There will be A LOT of Browns fans in attendance… Seems to me that Cleveland stands to benefit quite a bit from that decision too.

  5. The nuttiest idea was people wanting to relocate the game to Toronto who is also on their way to getting something like 20 inches of snow from this same storm. “Let’s make the fans drive 90 minutes in the same blizzard keeping us from having the game in Buffalo.” Like that was a well thought out plan.

  6. I guess we cancel schools because the kids can’t learn when the snow hits their books or classrooms? Dome the schools! Unreal. I weep for the human race.

  7. Bunch of princess too hot in miami too snowy in buffallo, I am hurt when I lose… typical bills inferiority complex at play

  8. There goes so called homefield advantage. There go the fans of Buffalo to be at the game they love in bad weather. This is the NFL today

  9. If the NFL had control over what happens.. Dallas & Jets would be in Super Bowl. Nobody controls Mother Nature people don’t understand the issues with 4 to 6 feet of snow..

  10. Okay, I’ll concede that getting to the stadium would be a logistical nightmare because of the weather…however, the Bills are still in Buffalo and face the same logistics in order to get out, and waiting around isn’t going to make it any easier

    Why didn’t they leave yesterday ?

    That’s really poor planning

  11. Another reason to relocate the Bills. If they can’t play in the snow, what are they doing up there?

    Weathers nice in San Antonio!

  12. Where were these moving a game “precautions” around the ICE Bowl. And I recall a game in Cinci where the weather was far worse than Sunday’s expected Buffalo storm. And hows about the fog game between the Iggles and Bears.

  13. With so many things that were once “conspiracy theories” now coming true, only a fool would discount anything right away.

  14. 1. Catching is effected in the cold, so it does help a run heavy team.
    2. It’s not going to be snowing Siri g the game? Then play the game in Buffalo.
    3. We’re 2 years from not having fans at games, truly life saving, so the game could be played without fans.
    4. Commenting on conspiracy theories would be endless, do you really think you’ve somehow upended people’s thoughts on why the game has been moved.

  15. in the end all this fuss will the benefit the owners of the bills for a new stadium, sure what about the other many other snowstorms thru out the years since buffalo has been in the nfl. did that ever stop them? and point number one “if there likely be no snow on the field why bother moving the game? i get safety reasons plow snow on the streets and stuff like that whatever lol lost my very humble logic.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.